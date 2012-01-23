* Bond yields may ease 5-7 bps if RBI cuts CRR - IDBI

* Traders expect more debt buybacks to offset large debt sales

By Neha Arora

MUMBAI, Jan 23 Indian federal bond yields ended mostly steady as traders were wary of taking new positions a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's quarterly policy review.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.17 percent after moving in a 8.16-8.21 percent band during the day.

"The market has already priced in a 25 basis points cut in the CRR (cash reserve ratio), and if the cut happens, yields could move down another 5-7 basis points," said N.S. Venkatesh, chief general manager and head of treasury at IDBI Bank.

All of the 22 economists polled by Reuters last week said the RBI would not cut interest rates on Tuesday, but 7 out of the 20 respondents said a CRR cut was a possibility to ease tight cash conditions in the banking system.

Since then, the expectation of a CRR cut has grown due to the persisting tightness in overnight rates, and the rise in bank borrowings at the RBI's repo window.

After the market closed, the RBI said in its quarterly macroeconomic and monetary report that open market operations have been an instrument of first preference but more tools could be considered as and when required.

"The tone suggests that OMOs (open market operations) may continue, but then it is not certain whether a cut in CRR is likely," said a trader with a foreign bank.

Traders expect the RBI to continue supporting the market through buybacks, notwithstanding a cut in the CRR.

The RBI has been buying back bonds through open market operations to help traders absorb supplies of new bonds amid an acute liquidity deficit. Since November, the RBI has bought back 799.4 billion rupees ($15.96 billion) of bonds through OMOs.

The total traded volume on the Clearing Corp of India's electronic trading platform was 131.30 billion rupees ($2.62 billion), much lower than 203.15 billion rupees on Friday.

The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 3 basis points lower at 7.23 percent, while the one-year swap rate slipped 8 basis points to 7.93 percent. ($1 = 50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora)