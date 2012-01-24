India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open largely steady on Tuesday as traders are unlikely to build positions ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy due around 0530 GMT.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to open around 8.15 to 8.17 percent and traders will wait for the policy for further direction. The yield closed at 8.17 percent on Monday.
* The RBI is likely to hold its key interest rate steady on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed.
* Late on Monday, the RBI said the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but warned of upwards risks to inflation. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: