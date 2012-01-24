MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open largely steady on Tuesday as traders are unlikely to build positions ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy due around 0530 GMT.

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to open around 8.15 to 8.17 percent and traders will wait for the policy for further direction. The yield closed at 8.17 percent on Monday.

* The RBI is likely to hold its key interest rate steady on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed.

* Late on Monday, the RBI said the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but warned of upwards risks to inflation. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)