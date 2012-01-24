* RBI announces rate decision at 0530 GMT

* Traders hope for dovish stance on growth, rates

* SLR cut may push 10-yr yield to 8.30 pct - traders (Adds details, quotes, updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Jan 24 Indian federal bond yields were rangebound on Tuesday in cautious trade before the results of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review at 0530 GMT.

At 10:16 a.m. (0446 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.16 percent, just 1 basis points down from Monday's close of 8.17 percent.

The total traded volume on the Clearing Corp of India's electronic trading platform was 22.5 billion rupees ($450 million) compared with 30 billion to 40 billion rupees seen in usual trading by this time.

"Market positioning is long on bonds and traders are looking for positive cues from the RBI in terms of rate (or ratio) cuts, be it cash reserve ratio or the repo, alongwith dovish signals on growth," said Ashish Vaidya, head of trading for fixed income, currencies and commodities at UBS.

The 10-year bond yield had slipped to 8.14 percent in early trade on hopes the RBI may reduce the cash reserve ratio for banks to ease a cash crunch even after it highlighted inflation risks in a report on Monday.

But, any move by the RBI to tackle the liquidity tightness by reducing banks' statutory liquidity ratio from current 24 percent on deposits currently would push the 10-year yield to 8.30 percent as demand for bonds will drop, traders said.

The RBI is likely to hold its key interest rate steady, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed.

Late on Monday, the RBI said the growth outlook and business climate have weakened, but warned of upwards risks to inflation.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was 7.25 percent from 7.23 percent previously and the one-year swap rate was 7.94 percent from 7.93 percent. ($1 = 50 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)