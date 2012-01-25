MUMBAI, Jan 25 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open higher on Wednesday after comments by Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao were taken to mean the central bank may refrain for now from more open market operations to buy back bonds. * The RBI will look at how Tuesday's cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks rolls out before doing more open market operations, Subbarao said. * The RBI cut the CRR to 5.5 percent, while keeping policy rates steady. It said the CRR cut would pump about 320 billion rupees ($6.39 billion) into the banking system. * Traders said open market operation was not announced after market hours on Tuesday, indicating that this week's 130-bln-rupee ($2.59 billion) auction will not be supported by a buyback. * The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bond, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to open around 8.40 percent and trade in the 8.35 percent to 8.45 percent band during the day. The yield closed at 8.35 percent on Tuesday, 18 basis points higher than the previous close. ($1=50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)