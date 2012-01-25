(Corrects changes in swap levels in 15th paragraph and
clarifies in paragraph 14 only short-end swaps rose)
* Sentiment hurt as no OMO buybacks announced on Tuesday
* RBI deputy not ruling out buybacks lends some support -
traders
* Bond yields hit 3-week high in early trades
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Indian federal bond yields
scaled a fresh three-week high on Wednesday, as buyback hopes
were dented with the Reserve Bank of India not announcing a debt
repurchase for this week.
The central bank will look at how the cut in the cash
reserve ratio (CRR) for banks rolls out before doing more open
market operations, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said after the
central bank's policy review on Tuesday.
Traders were worried that this week's 130-bln-rupee ($2.59
billion) auction will not be supported by a buyback.
"The uncertainty in the market is in view of the fact that
we don't have OMO this week," said Pradeep Madhav, managing
director of STCI Primary Dealership.
"In the past weeks OMO, apart from being a liquidity tool,
(the buybacks) also has helped in supporting the government
borrowing programme," he said.
The RBI has bought back 700 billion rupees of bonds during
November 2011-mid January 2012.
However, providing some support to the bonds was RBI Deputy
Governor Subir Gokarn's comment on Tuesday that a cut in CRR did
not rule out more OMOs, traders said.
The RBI cut the CRR to 5.5 percent, while keeping policy
rates steady on Tuesday. It said the CRR cut would pump about
320 billion rupees ($6.39 billion) into the banking system.
India has increased its borrowing plan twice this year as
its fiscal position has been deteriorating, hurt by an economic
growth slowdown.
The government is widely expected to miss its fiscal deficit
target of 4.6 percent of GDP for the fiscal year that ends in
March by a full percentage point or more.
At 11:16 a.m. (0546 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.37 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.35
percent. It touched fresh three-week high of 8.42 percent in
early trades.
The total volume on Clearing Corp of India's electronic
trading platform was 86.95 billion rupees, higher than the
average 40 billion rupees in the first two hours of trade.
India will sell 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills
and 40 billion rupees of 364-day bills later in the day.
Short-end overnight indexed swaps rates also climbed, as the
RBI did not definitively indicate a softening of policy interest
rates.
The benchmark five-year swap rate fell 2 basis
points to 7.31 percent, while the one-year rate
edged up 5 basis points to 8.07 percent.
It was difficult to predict the timing, pace and magnitude
of rate cuts, RBI chief Subbarao said on Tuesday after the
policy review, adding the central bank would be circumspect
about how rate cuts should roll out when they start.
The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent
2020 bond, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, and 30
billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday.
($1=50.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)