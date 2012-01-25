(Corrects changes in swap levels in 15th paragraph and clarifies in paragraph 14 only short-end swaps rose) * Sentiment hurt as no OMO buybacks announced on Tuesday * RBI deputy not ruling out buybacks lends some support - traders * Bond yields hit 3-week high in early trades MUMBAI, Jan 25 Indian federal bond yields scaled a fresh three-week high on Wednesday, as buyback hopes were dented with the Reserve Bank of India not announcing a debt repurchase for this week. The central bank will look at how the cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks rolls out before doing more open market operations, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said after the central bank's policy review on Tuesday. Traders were worried that this week's 130-bln-rupee ($2.59 billion) auction will not be supported by a buyback. "The uncertainty in the market is in view of the fact that we don't have OMO this week," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director of STCI Primary Dealership. "In the past weeks OMO, apart from being a liquidity tool, (the buybacks) also has helped in supporting the government borrowing programme," he said. The RBI has bought back 700 billion rupees of bonds during November 2011-mid January 2012. However, providing some support to the bonds was RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn's comment on Tuesday that a cut in CRR did not rule out more OMOs, traders said. The RBI cut the CRR to 5.5 percent, while keeping policy rates steady on Tuesday. It said the CRR cut would pump about 320 billion rupees ($6.39 billion) into the banking system. India has increased its borrowing plan twice this year as its fiscal position has been deteriorating, hurt by an economic growth slowdown. The government is widely expected to miss its fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP for the fiscal year that ends in March by a full percentage point or more. At 11:16 a.m. (0546 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.37 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.35 percent. It touched fresh three-week high of 8.42 percent in early trades. The total volume on Clearing Corp of India's electronic trading platform was 86.95 billion rupees, higher than the average 40 billion rupees in the first two hours of trade. India will sell 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day bills later in the day. Short-end overnight indexed swaps rates also climbed, as the RBI did not definitively indicate a softening of policy interest rates. The benchmark five-year swap rate fell 2 basis points to 7.31 percent, while the one-year rate edged up 5 basis points to 8.07 percent. It was difficult to predict the timing, pace and magnitude of rate cuts, RBI chief Subbarao said on Tuesday after the policy review, adding the central bank would be circumspect about how rate cuts should roll out when they start. The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bond, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday. ($1=50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)