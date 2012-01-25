MUMBAI, Jan 25 Indian federal bond yields fell in the afternoon session on Wednesday, as buying emerged after a sharp sell-off on expectations the Reserve Bank of India would continue with open market operations (OMO). * RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday that a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks did not rule out more OMOs. * At 2:10 p.m. (0840 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.29 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.35 percent. It has traded in a wide band of 8.42 to 8.29 percent till now. * Bond yields had jumped 18 basis points on Tuesday after comments by Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao were interpreted to mean the bank may hold back on OMOs to buy bonds. * Expectations of additional statements from RBI on OMO in the analyst conference call post policy scheduled later in the day was helping bonds, traders said. * The RBI will look at how the CRR cut rolls out before doing more OMOs, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said after the central bank's policy review on Tuesday, in which the bank cut the CRR to 5.50 percent and kept the key rates unchanged. * Traders were worried that this week's 130-bln-rupee ($2.59 billion) auction will not be supported by a buyback. * The RBI has bought back 700 billion rupees of bonds during November 2011-mid January 2012. * The CRR cut would pump about 320 billion rupees ($6.39 billion) into the banking system, the RBI said in its policy review. ($1=50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)