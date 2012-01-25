* One-year swap rate rises on tight liquidity * RBI does not announce debt buyback for this week (Adds details, quotes, updates to close) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Jan 25 Indian federal bond yields ended lower on Wednesday on some value buying after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, with traders awaiting news on the next bond buyback by the Reserve Bank of India for further direction. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.32 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.35 percent, after trading in a wide 8.29 to 8.42 percent band. The market will remain closed on Thursday for a public holiday. The total traded volume on the Clearing Corp of India's electronic trading platform was 224 billion rupees ($4.47 billion), higher than the average 90 to 100 billion rupees usually traded. Bond yields had jumped 18 basis points on Tuesday after comments by Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao were interpreted to mean the bank may hold back on OMOs to buy bonds. "Overall sentiment in the market is bearish after there was no buyback announcement yesterday, but there was some short-covering and value buying as well," said Harish Aggarwal, a dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai. The RBI on Wednesday said further bond buybacks will depend on the liquidity position, with the cut in the reserve requirement for banks aimed to give some "structural injection" of liquidity to the banking system. The central bank has bought back about 700 billion rupees of debt since November, to ease tight liquidity. Bank's daily borrowing from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility has remained above 1 trillion rupees on most days since mid-December, indicating the extent of deficit in the banking system. Traders are worried that this week's 130-billion-rupee auction will not be supported by a buyback. India cut cash reserve requirements for banks by 50 basis points on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity conditions, which would pump about 320 billion rupees into the banking system. The one-year overnight indexed rate ended higher as liquidity remained tight, while the five-year swap rate eased tracking government bond. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 basis points lower at 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate edged up 5 basis points to 8.07 percent. "If banks are still borrowing at 8.50 percent at the repo window, the cash rate cannot be below 8.70, and it will remain around these levels in the next three months," First Rand's Aggarwal said. "So there is no point that people will receive at these levels." ($1=50.1 rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)