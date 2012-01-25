* One-year swap rate rises on tight liquidity
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Indian federal bond yields
ended lower on Wednesday on some value buying after a sharp
sell-off in the previous session, with traders awaiting news on
the next bond buyback by the Reserve Bank of India for further
direction.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at
8.32 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.35 percent, after trading
in a wide 8.29 to 8.42 percent band.
The market will remain closed on Thursday for a public
holiday.
The total traded volume on the Clearing Corp of India's
electronic trading platform was 224 billion rupees ($4.47
billion), higher than the average 90 to 100 billion rupees
usually traded.
Bond yields had jumped 18 basis points on Tuesday after
comments by Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao were
interpreted to mean the bank may hold back on OMOs to buy bonds.
"Overall sentiment in the market is bearish after there was
no buyback announcement yesterday, but there was some
short-covering and value buying as well," said Harish Aggarwal,
a dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
The RBI on Wednesday said further bond buybacks will depend
on the liquidity position, with the cut in the reserve
requirement for banks aimed to give some "structural injection"
of liquidity to the banking system.
The central bank has bought back about 700 billion rupees of
debt since November, to ease tight liquidity.
Bank's daily borrowing from the RBI's liquidity adjustment
facility has remained above 1 trillion rupees on most days since
mid-December, indicating the extent of deficit in the banking
system.
Traders are worried that this week's 130-billion-rupee
auction will not be supported by a buyback.
India cut cash reserve requirements for banks by 50 basis
points on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity conditions, which
would pump about 320 billion rupees into the banking system.
The one-year overnight indexed rate ended higher as
liquidity remained tight, while the five-year swap rate eased
tracking government bond.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3
basis points lower at 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate
edged up 5 basis points to 8.07 percent.
"If banks are still borrowing at 8.50 percent at the repo
window, the cash rate cannot be below 8.70, and it will remain
around these levels in the next three months," First Rand's
Aggarwal said.
"So there is no point that people will receive at these
levels."
($1=50.1 rupees)
