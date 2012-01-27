MUMBAI, Jan 27 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open largely steady on Friday as traders are expected to be cautious ahead of the 130 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) debt sale later in the day. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen in a 8.29 percent to 8.36 percent band during the session. It closed 3 basis points lower at 8.32 percent on Wednesday while the the local market was closed on Thursday. * Traders said some selling pressure ahead of the auction could push the yields higher during the day. * The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bond, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday. ($1=50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)