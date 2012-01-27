MUMBAI, Jan 27 Indian federal bond yields were marginally higher on Friday as traders made room for an auction later in the day. The absence of a bond buyback by the central bank also weighed on sentiment. * At 9:25 a.m. (0355 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.34 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 8.32 percent. The market was closed on Thusday for Republic Day. * The government will sell 40 billion rupees ($803.2 million) of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday. The results are due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT). ($1=49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)