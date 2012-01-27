* Ylds may rise more in absence of debt buyback - State Bank of Hyderabad * Debt auction may not be aggressively bid without OMO support - trader * 10-year yield in 8.25-8.40 pct band in near term - traders MUMBAI, Jan 27 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Friday, as a debt auction slated later in the session crimped trader appetite, with the absence of debt buyback weighing on sentiment. At 10:44 a.m. (0514 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.33 percent, 1 basis point higher from Wednesday's close of 8.32 percent. The market was closed on Thursday for a national holiday. Earlier this week, the 10-year yield had touched a three-week high of 8.42 percent, as traders feared that the RBI will slow its bond purchases after it lowered the banks' cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points at its monetary policy review. The RBI Governor said the RBI would wait to see how the CRR cut affects liquidity before deciding on more debt buybacks. "The spike in yields was guided by (the RBI Governor's) comments on OMOs, and market is worried that with some borrowing to go, yields could rise further," said P.K. Ojha, chief manager at State Bank of Hyderabad. Since November, the RBI bought back about 700 billion rupees of debt to ease tight liquidity. The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday. "The auction will not be aggressively bid as has been the case till now with the OMO tap on," said a trader with a foreign bank. Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to be in a band of 8.25-8.40 percent in the near term. ($1=49.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)