* Ylds may rise more in absence of debt buyback - State Bank
of Hyderabad
* Debt auction may not be aggressively bid without OMO
support - trader
* 10-year yield in 8.25-8.40 pct band in near term - traders
MUMBAI, Jan 27 Indian federal bond yields
were mostly steady on Friday, as a debt auction slated later in
the session crimped trader appetite, with the absence of debt
buyback weighing on sentiment.
At 10:44 a.m. (0514 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.33 percent, 1 basis point higher from
Wednesday's close of 8.32 percent. The market was closed on
Thursday for a national holiday.
Earlier this week, the 10-year yield had touched a
three-week high of 8.42 percent, as traders feared that the RBI
will slow its bond purchases after it lowered the banks' cash
reserve ratio by 50 basis points at its monetary policy review.
The RBI Governor said the RBI would wait to see how the CRR
cut affects liquidity before deciding on more debt buybacks.
"The spike in yields was guided by (the RBI Governor's)
comments on OMOs, and market is worried that with some borrowing
to go, yields could rise further," said P.K. Ojha, chief manager
at State Bank of Hyderabad.
Since November, the RBI bought back about 700 billion rupees
of debt to ease tight liquidity.
The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent
2020 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 30
billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday.
"The auction will not be aggressively bid as has been the
case till now with the OMO tap on," said a trader with a foreign
bank.
Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to be in a band of
8.25-8.40 percent in the near term.
($1=49.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)