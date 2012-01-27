MUMBAI, Jan 27 Indian federal bond yields were steady on Friday, as traders were cautious ahead of the debt auction results expected after 0900 GMT. * At 12:52 p.m. (0722 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.32 percent, steady at Wednesday's close. The market was closed on Thursday for a national holiday. * Bonds did not react to the decline in weekly food price index by 1.03 percent in the year to Jan. 14, as market expects the decline in food prices to continue, as indicated by top policy makers. * The government is selling 40 billion rupees ($808.08 million) of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday. * For a Reuters poll on the auction, click on . * The total traded volume for bonds was 48.20 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed. * In the rest of the session, traders expect limited buying interest as the absence of a debt buyback weighs on sentiment. ($1=49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)