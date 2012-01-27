* Market not pricing in further debt buybacks-DCB
* Volumes low as traders away for annual FIMMDA meet
* Underwriters forced to buy 2020 bonds due to
illiquidity-trader
(Adds quotes, details, updates to close)
By Neha Arora
MUMBAI, Jan 27 Indian federal bond yields
ended higher on Friday amid low volumes, as disappointed traders
pruned positions in the absence of a debt buyback by the central
bank to support a $2.6 billion bond auction, where underwriters
were forced to buy some bonds.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at
8.35 percent, up 3 basis points from Wednesday. The market was
closed on Thursday for a national holiday.
"OMO (open market operations) is the key. And, market has
priced in that there will be no further OMOs," said Anoop Verma,
associate vice president at Development Credit Bank.
The total traded bonds volume was 90.10 billion rupees
($1.83 billion), sharply lower than 224 billion rupees on
Wednesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed, with
many traders in Kuala Lumpur for the annual Fixed Income Money
Market and Derivatives Association of India meet.
At the debt auction earlier in the day, primary dealers had
to buy 7.75 billion rupees of 2020 bonds.
"There is lack of appetite in that segment because that bond
is not so liquid," said a trader with a foreign bank.
India sold 130 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, and the
Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 98.96 rupees,
yielding 8.3705 percent on 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020.
The RBI announced a cut in the banks' cash reserve ratio in
its quarterly monetary policy review on Tuesday, while
indicating that it would watch the impact of the CRR cut before
taking a call on more debt buybacks.
The absence of a debt buyback triggered a selloff in bonds
this week, with the 10-year yield touching a three-week high of
8.42 percent on Wednesday.
Since November, the RBI had bought back bonds worth about
700 billion rupees through open market operations.
The RBI cut the banks' CRR, or the share of deposits banks
must hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.50
percent to ease tight liquidity. The CRR cut will take effect on
Saturday and will infuse about 320 billion rupees of primary
liquidity.
"The liquidity deficit is around 1.5 trillion rupees, and
the CRR cut is not enough, so market next week will wait and
watch whether the RBI announces OMO," Verma said, who expects
the 10-year bond yield to be in an 8.15-8.40 percent range in
the near term .
The market ignored a fall in the weekly food price index, as
top policymakers have already indicated food prices are likely
to continue easing until March.
($1=49.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)