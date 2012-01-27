* Market not pricing in further debt buybacks-DCB * Volumes low as traders away for annual FIMMDA meet * Underwriters forced to buy 2020 bonds due to illiquidity-trader (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, Jan 27 Indian federal bond yields ended higher on Friday amid low volumes, as disappointed traders pruned positions in the absence of a debt buyback by the central bank to support a $2.6 billion bond auction, where underwriters were forced to buy some bonds. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.35 percent, up 3 basis points from Wednesday. The market was closed on Thursday for a national holiday. "OMO (open market operations) is the key. And, market has priced in that there will be no further OMOs," said Anoop Verma, associate vice president at Development Credit Bank. The total traded bonds volume was 90.10 billion rupees ($1.83 billion), sharply lower than 224 billion rupees on Wednesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed, with many traders in Kuala Lumpur for the annual Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India meet. At the debt auction earlier in the day, primary dealers had to buy 7.75 billion rupees of 2020 bonds. "There is lack of appetite in that segment because that bond is not so liquid," said a trader with a foreign bank. India sold 130 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 98.96 rupees, yielding 8.3705 percent on 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020. The RBI announced a cut in the banks' cash reserve ratio in its quarterly monetary policy review on Tuesday, while indicating that it would watch the impact of the CRR cut before taking a call on more debt buybacks. The absence of a debt buyback triggered a selloff in bonds this week, with the 10-year yield touching a three-week high of 8.42 percent on Wednesday. Since November, the RBI had bought back bonds worth about 700 billion rupees through open market operations. The RBI cut the banks' CRR, or the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent to ease tight liquidity. The CRR cut will take effect on Saturday and will infuse about 320 billion rupees of primary liquidity. "The liquidity deficit is around 1.5 trillion rupees, and the CRR cut is not enough, so market next week will wait and watch whether the RBI announces OMO," Verma said, who expects the 10-year bond yield to be in an 8.15-8.40 percent range in the near term . The market ignored a fall in the weekly food price index, as top policymakers have already indicated food prices are likely to continue easing until March. ($1=49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)