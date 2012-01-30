MUMBAI, Jan 30 Indian federal bond yields are likely to tread water on Monday as traders look for clues on future debt buybacks from the Reserve Bank of India and asses impact of the reduced cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks that took effect from Saturday. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen in a thin band of 8.35 percent to 8.40 percent in the session. It closed at 8.35 percent on Friday, 3 basis points higher from Wednesday's close. The market was closed on Thursday. * The 10-year yield had surged 17 basis points last week as hopes of debt buybacks by the RBI to offset the large government borrowing plan were dampened after the bank lowered the CRR by 50 basis points in its policy review. * The central bank said the CRR cut would release around 320 billion rupees ($6.49 billion) into the banking system. ($1= 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)