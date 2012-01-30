* Debt buyback seen as overnight cash rates rise despite CRR cut

* State-owned banks aggressively buying bonds

* Traders expect 10-year yield to fall to 8.25 percent in near term (Updates to late morning)

Jan 30 Indian federal bond yields fell sharply on Monday on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will announce a debt buyback soon as liquidity in the banking system remains tight despite a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR).

At 10:53 a.m. (0523 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.30 percent, down 5 basis points from its close on Friday.

"There is expectation of a debt buyback through open market operations because the overnight cash rates are still above 9 percent despite the CRR cut," said Anoop Verma, associate vice president at Development Credit Bank.

Overnight cash rates were at 9.20/9.25 percent, up sharply up from Friday's 8.60/8.65 percent for three-day loans.

Rates settled at 9.40/9.50 percent for two-day loans on Saturday in thin trade.

Some traders said the state-owned banks were aggressively buying bonds on Monday.

The 10-year federal bond yield rose 17 basis points last week as hopes of more debt buybacks were dampened by the RBI's cut in the CRR.

In the near term, traders expect the 10-year yield to fall to 8.25 percent.

The RBI has bought back 719 billion rupees ($14.52 billion) of debt through open market operations since November.

The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points, a move it said would release about 320 billion rupees ($6.46 billion) of liquidity into the banking system.

The RBI announced on Friday that it would conduct an additional repo auction on every reserves reporting day from Feb. 10 to give more flexibility to market participants to manage liquidity. [ID: nL4E8CR3WZ]. Currently, the bank holds holds one repo auction every business day.

The total trading volume was 56.95 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

($1= 49.5 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)