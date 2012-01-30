* Debt buyback seen as overnight cash rates rise despite CRR
cut
* State-owned banks aggressively buying bonds
* Traders expect 10-year yield to fall to 8.25 percent in
near term
(Updates to late morning)
Jan 30 Indian federal bond yields fell
sharply on Monday on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India
will announce a debt buyback soon as liquidity in the banking
system remains tight despite a cut in the cash reserve ratio
(CRR).
At 10:53 a.m. (0523 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.30 percent, down 5 basis points from its
close on Friday.
"There is expectation of a debt buyback through open market
operations because the overnight cash rates are still above 9
percent despite the CRR cut," said Anoop Verma, associate vice
president at Development Credit Bank.
Overnight cash rates were at 9.20/9.25 percent, up sharply
up from Friday's 8.60/8.65 percent for three-day loans.
Rates settled at 9.40/9.50 percent for two-day loans on
Saturday in thin trade.
Some traders said the state-owned banks were aggressively
buying bonds on Monday.
The 10-year federal bond yield rose 17 basis points last
week as hopes of more debt buybacks were dampened by the RBI's
cut in the CRR.
In the near term, traders expect the 10-year yield to fall
to 8.25 percent.
The RBI has bought back 719 billion rupees ($14.52 billion)
of debt through open market operations since November.
The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of
deposits banks must hold with the central bank, by 50 basis
points, a move it said would release about 320 billion rupees
($6.46 billion) of liquidity into the banking system.
The RBI announced on Friday that it would conduct an
additional repo auction on every reserves reporting day from
Feb. 10 to give more flexibility to market participants to
manage liquidity. [ID: nL4E8CR3WZ]. Currently, the bank holds
holds one repo auction every business day.
The total trading volume was 56.95 billion rupees, data from
the Clearing Corp of India showed.
($1= 49.5 rupees)
(Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)