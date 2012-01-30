MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian federal bond yields eased on Monday, as traders bought on hopes the Reserve Bank of India will announce a debt buyback soon to infuse liquidity in a cash-strapped banking system.

* At 2:28 p.m. (0858 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.28 percent, down 7 basis points from its close on Friday.

* Traders said the RBI may announce debt buyback through open market operations because the cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks could only marginally address the strain on liquidity.

* The RBI cut the CRR, the share of deposits banks hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent in the policy review. It said the move would infuse about 320 billion rupees ($6.46 billion) worth of liquidity on Saturday.

* The RBI would conduct additional repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility on reserves reporting days from Feb. 10, as against holding just one auction, the bank said on Friday.

* The total trading volume was 120.95 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

($1= 49.5 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)