* Repo borrowings much above RBI comfort level

* Chances of debt buyback higher as liquidity stays tight

* See 10-year yield at 8.15-8.20 pct in near term - IDBI Bank (Adds quotes, details, updates to close)

By Neha Arora

MUMBAI, Jan 30 Indian federal bond yields fell on Monday, as traders piled into bonds expecting the Reserve Bank of India to soon announce a debt buyback to ease the pressure on liquidity in the banking system.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 7 basis points lower at 8.28 percent.

Liquidity in the banking system continued to be strained despite a cut in the cash reserve ratio.

The overnight cash rates settled higher at 9.00/9.10, sharply up from 8.60/8.65 percent on Friday for three-day loans.

"Given the current liquidity situation, the chances of open market operations are higher," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura.

The RBI had cut the banks' cash reserve ratio, or the share of deposits banks hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent to infuse liquidity. The CRR cut was expected to release about 320 billion rupees ($6.43 billion) into the banking system on Saturday.

On Friday, the RBI said it would conduct an additional repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system, under the liquidity adjustment facility on reserves reporting days from Feb. 10, as against holding just one auction.

Strain on liquidity was evident from the banks' borrowings of 1.22 trillion rupees at the RBI's repo window, well above the central bank's comfort level of 600 billion rupees.

The RBI has bought back debt worth 719 billion rupees through the secondary market since November. Traders expect future debt buybacks to help offset the impact of New Delhi's large government borrowing.

In the current week, the government is scheduled to raise 130 billion rupees through bonds.

Some value buying also helped pulled bond yields lower on Monday after the selling spree last week when the 10-year yield had climbed 17 basis points.

"I expect the 10-year yield in a band of 8.15-8.20 percent in the near term," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank.

The total trading volume was 173.95 billion rupees, compared with 90.10 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

The overnight swap rates also ended lower, as the market expects more liquidity measures and rate cuts before the end of the financial year.

"There are indications of growth being slower in economies globally, and the sentiment is rate cuts would happen back home," Venkatesh of IDBI Bank said.

The one-year swap rate closed 2 basis points lower at 8.11 percent.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 9 basis points at 7.23 percent.

($1= 49.8 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)