* Repo borrowings much above RBI comfort level
* Chances of debt buyback higher as liquidity stays tight
* See 10-year yield at 8.15-8.20 pct in near term - IDBI
Bank
(Adds quotes, details, updates to close)
By Neha Arora
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Indian federal bond yields
fell on Monday, as traders piled into bonds expecting the
Reserve Bank of India to soon announce a debt buyback to ease
the pressure on liquidity in the banking system.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 7
basis points lower at 8.28 percent.
Liquidity in the banking system continued to be strained
despite a cut in the cash reserve ratio.
The overnight cash rates settled higher at 9.00/9.10,
sharply up from 8.60/8.65 percent on Friday for three-day loans.
"Given the current liquidity situation, the chances of open
market operations are higher," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate
strategist at Nomura.
The RBI had cut the banks' cash reserve ratio, or the share
of deposits banks hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points
to 5.5 percent to infuse liquidity. The CRR cut was expected to
release about 320 billion rupees ($6.43 billion) into the
banking system on Saturday.
On Friday, the RBI said it would conduct an additional repo
auction, through which it injects cash into the banking
system, under the liquidity adjustment facility on
reserves reporting days from Feb. 10, as against holding just
one auction.
Strain on liquidity was evident from the banks' borrowings
of 1.22 trillion rupees at the RBI's repo window, well above the
central bank's comfort level of 600 billion rupees.
The RBI has bought back debt worth 719 billion rupees
through the secondary market since November. Traders expect
future debt buybacks to help offset the impact of New Delhi's
large government borrowing.
In the current week, the government is scheduled to raise
130 billion rupees through bonds.
Some value buying also helped pulled bond yields lower on
Monday after the selling spree last week when the 10-year yield
had climbed 17 basis points.
"I expect the 10-year yield in a band of 8.15-8.20 percent
in the near term," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank.
The total trading volume was 173.95 billion rupees, compared
with 90.10 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India
showed.
The overnight swap rates also ended lower, as the market
expects more liquidity measures and rate cuts before the end of
the financial year.
"There are indications of growth being slower in economies
globally, and the sentiment is rate cuts would happen back
home," Venkatesh of IDBI Bank said.
The one-year swap rate closed 2 basis points
lower at 8.11 percent.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 9
basis points at 7.23 percent.
($1= 49.8 rupees)
(Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)