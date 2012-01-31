MUMBAI, Jan 31 Indian federal bond yields are likely to open lower on Tuesday as hopes of more debt buybacks from the Reserve Bank of India heightened after Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said the "OMO option was open". * "If we need to address liquidity with further OMOs, we are open to that. We are keeping the OMO option open," Gokarn said on Monday evening. * Traders expect the central bank to follow up the government's 130-billion-rupee ($2.61 billion) bond auction announced for Feb. 3, with a debt buyback. * Traders said the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to open around 8.25 percent and move in a band of 8.23 percent to 8.30 percent. It closed at 8.28 percent on Monday, 7 basis points lower from Friday's close. * The government will sell 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. * The RBI has bought back around 719 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations since late November. ($1 = 49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)