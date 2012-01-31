MUMBAI, Jan 31 Indian federal bond yields held steady on Tuesday, with traders waiting on the sidelines to see if the central bank would announce a debt buyback soon. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield was steady at 8.28 percent. The yield had eased 7 basis points on Monday on expectation of more debt buybacks from the Reserve Bank of India. * "Market has already priced in that RBI will announce debt buyback, so from these levels further buying is unlikely," said a trader with a foreign bank. * Mild profit taking is likely during the session, traders said. * After market closed on Monday, the RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said the central bank was open to more debt buybacks to address the strain on liquidity. * "If we need to address liquidity with further OMOs, we are open to that. We are keeping the OMO option open," Gokarn said on Monday evening. * Traders expect the RBI to support a 130-billion-rupee ($2.62 billion) bond auction announced for Feb. 3 with a debt buyback. * The government will sell 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. * The RBI has bought back around 719 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations since late November. * The 10-year yield is unlikely to ease from current levels, as the 2021 bonds would be auctioned on Friday, traders said. * "Traders won't be buying the 2021 bonds because more than 50 percent of the auction stock for Friday is through the 10-year bonds," the trader said. * During the day, the 10-year yield is likely to be in a 8.27-8.32 percent band. ($1 = 49.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)