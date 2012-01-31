MUMBAI, Jan 31 Indian federal bond yields
held steady on Tuesday, with traders waiting on the sidelines to
see if the central bank would announce a debt buyback soon.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield
was steady at 8.28 percent. The yield had eased 7 basis points
on Monday on expectation of more debt buybacks from the Reserve
Bank of India.
* "Market has already priced in that RBI will announce debt
buyback, so from these levels further buying is unlikely," said
a trader with a foreign bank.
* Mild profit taking is likely during the session, traders
said.
* After market closed on Monday, the RBI Deputy Governor
Subir Gokarn said the central bank was open to more debt
buybacks to address the strain on liquidity.
* "If we need to address liquidity with further OMOs, we are
open to that. We are keeping the OMO option open," Gokarn said
on Monday evening.
* Traders expect the RBI to support a 130-billion-rupee
($2.62 billion) bond auction announced for Feb. 3 with a debt
buyback.
* The government will sell 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent
2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30
billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.
* The RBI has bought back around 719 billion rupees of bonds
via open market operations since late November.
* The 10-year yield is unlikely to ease from current levels,
as the 2021 bonds would be auctioned on Friday, traders said.
* "Traders won't be buying the 2021 bonds because more than
50 percent of the auction stock for Friday is through the
10-year bonds," the trader said.
* During the day, the 10-year yield is likely to be in a
8.27-8.32 percent band.
($1 = 49.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)