* Market pricing in likelihood RBI may not buy bonds this week - STCI PD * Resistance for 10-year yield around 8.35 pct - traders (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Jan 31 Indian federal bond yields rose on Tuesday on diminishing hopes that the Reserve Bank of India will conduct a debt buyback to support the bond auction scheduled for this week. At 11:45 a.m. (0615 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 2 basis points at 8.30 percent. The 2021 bonds saw profit-booking as their yield eased 7 basis points on Monday on expectation of more debt buybacks by the central bank. Traders sold the benchmark bond also to make room for this week's auction. The government will sell 70 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds this week. Traders were expecting the central bank to announce a debt buyback to support the auction. "Market is pricing in that debt buyback may not happen this week," said Prasanna Patankar, senior vice-president at STCI Primary Dealership. Traders expect the 10-year yield to see some resistance around 8.35 percent. RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Monday the central bank was open to more debt buybacks to address the liquidity squeeze. "If we need to address liquidity with further OMOs, we are open to that. We are keeping the OMO option open," Gokarn said. Liquidity in the banking system has been under pressure despite the cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks taking effect on Saturday. The RBI cut CRR, or the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent, which it said would infuse about 320 billion rupees into the banking system. However, the overnight rates have remained above 9 percent, and banks borrowed from the RBI's marginal standing facility, which provides funds at 100 basis points higher than the repo rate of 8.5 percent. On Monday, banks borrowed 50 billion rupees from the MSF window. Since November, the RBI has bought back around 719 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations. The market will look for indication on the economy's health, as the government is slated to release the fiscal deficit for April-December around 4 p.m. ($1 = 49.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora)