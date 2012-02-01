MUMBAI, Feb 1 Indian federal bond yields are likely to fall for a third consecutive session on Wednesday comforted by the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of debt buys of up to 100 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) through open market operations (OMO). * The RBI will buy 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, using multiple-price method on Friday. * The OMO is expected to offset impact of the government's 130 billion rupee debt sale on Friday. * Traders said the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to open around 8.23 percent and move in a band of 8.20 percent to 8.28 percent. It closed at 8.27 percent on Tuesday, 1 basis points lower from Monday's close. * RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday the bank was likely to conduct more debt buys to meet cash shortages in between monetary policy reviews. He also said the option to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks further was always on the table. * The RBI cut CRR by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent in its policy review last week, which is estimated to have infused 320 billion rupees into the banking system. ($1 = 49.4 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)