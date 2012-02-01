MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian federal bond yields stayed near a nine-month low, hit earlier in the session, on Wednesday in afternoon trade after the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) of government debt on Friday.

* At 1:40 a.m. ( GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.14 percent after touching 8.10 percent in morning trade, its lowest since April 28, 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. The yield closed at 8.27 on Tuesday.

* The central bank said on Tuesday it would buy 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, using a multiple-price method.

* The RBI has bought about 719 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations since late November in a bid to offset the supply glut created by the government's massive borrowing plan for 2011/12.

* When central banks conduct open market operations driven by a need to provide liquidity to support government borrowing or reduce yields rather than for liquidity management, it "becomes a case of acquiescence in fiscal dominance," India's central bank chief said on Wednesday.

* RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn indicated on Tuesday that more debt buys were likely as a way to deal with cash shortages in between monetary policy reviews.

* The government will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds this week.

* The one-year swap rate fell to 8.10 percent from 8.15 percent on Tuesday, while the benchmark five-year swap rate eased to 7.26 percent from 7.29 percent. ($1 = 49.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)