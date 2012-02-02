MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian federal bond yields
are seen rising in early trades on Thursday as some investors
may look to cash in on the fall in yields to a nine-month low in
the previous session.
* Traders said the 10-year benchmark bond yield
is likely to open around 8.16 percent and move in
a band of 8.12 percent to 8.18 percent. It closed at 8.14
percent on Wednesday, 13 basis points lower from Tuesday's
close.
* The 10-year yield hit a nine-month low of 8.10 percent on
Wednesday as the market found solace from the Reserve Bank of
India's debt buy offer and also the selection of securities for
the same.
* The RBI will buy a total of up to 100 billion rupees
($2.03 billion) of 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022
bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds,
using multiple-price method on Friday.
($1=49.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)