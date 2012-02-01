* RBI will buy up to 100 bln rupees of debt on Friday

* 10-year yield touches 8.10 pct, lowest since April 28

* OMO expected to continue supporting bond yields - traders (Updates to close)

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Feb 1 Indian federal bond yields fell to their lowest in 9 months on Wednesday and are expected to fall further on optimism that the central bank will keep buying debt to ease liquidity conditions.

The central bank said after the market closed on Tuesday that it would buy up to 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) of government debt on Friday, its first open market operation (OMO) since it cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks by 50 basis points on Jan. 24.

The bank said it would buy 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, using a multiple-price method.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.14 percent after touching 8.10 percent in morning trade, its lowest since April 28, 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. The yield on the benchmark was 8.27 at the close on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India has bought about 719 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations since late November in a bid to offset the supply glut created by the government's massive borrowing plan for 2011/12.

It has also released about 320 billion rupees of liquidity into the banking system through the CRR cut.

"We feel that RBI would have to continue with the purchase of government securities in an ad-hoc manner as the stress in inter-bank liquidity may persist, given slowing capital flows alongside a current account deficit," said Chetan Ahya, a managing director at Morgan Stanley.

Kumar Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore, also said he expected government bonds to be supported by OMOs, particularly as demand for funds from banks increases heading into the end of the fiscal year on March 31.

RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn indicated on Tuesday that more debt buys were likely as a way to deal with cash shortages in between monetary policy reviews.

The government will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds this week.

The one-year swap rate closed at 8.11 percent down from 8.15 percent on Tuesday, while the benchmark five-year swap rate ended marginally up at 7.30 percent from 7.29 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)