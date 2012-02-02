MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian federal bond yields were little changed on Thursday as traders avoided building positions ahead of Friday's $2.6 billion debt sale. * At 9:25 a.m. (0355 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.15 percent, up 1 basis point from Wednesday's close of 8.14 percent. * The government will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds this week. * The 10-year yield hit a nine-month low of 8.10 percent on Wednesday as the market found solace from the Reserve Bank of India's debt buy offer and also the selection of securities for the same. * The RBI will buy a total of up to 100 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday. ($1=49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)