MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian federal bond yields
were little changed on Thursday as traders avoided building
positions ahead of Friday's $2.6 billion debt sale.
* At 9:25 a.m. (0355 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.15 percent, up 1 basis point from
Wednesday's close of 8.14 percent.
* The government will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent
2021 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds and 30
billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds this week.
* The 10-year yield hit a nine-month low of 8.10 percent on
Wednesday as the market found solace from the Reserve Bank of
India's debt buy offer and also the selection of securities for
the same.
* The RBI will buy a total of up to 100 billion rupees of
8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent
2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday.
($1=49.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)