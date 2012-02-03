MUMBAI, Feb 3 Indian federal bond yields are likely to fall in early trades on Friday as traders may buy bonds to force the Reserve Bank of India to pay a higher price at the 100 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) debt purchase later in the day. * The simultaneous 130 billion rupees bond auction by the government may temper any big fall in yields, traders said, adding hopes the central bank will use bond buys via open market operation more to ease cash supply tightness further will keep mood positive. * Traders said the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to open around 8.11 percent and move in a band of 8.10 percent to 8.15 percent. It closed at 8.13 percent on Thursday, 1 basis point lower from Wednesday's close. * The RBI will buy 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, using multiple-price method on Friday. * The bonds to be auctioned by government are 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. ($1= 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)