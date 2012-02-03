MUMBAI, Feb 3 Indian government bond yields were marginally lower on Friday as traders built their positions to push up prices ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's 100 billion rupee ($2.03 billion) debt purchase later in the day. * At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.12 percent, down 1 basis point from Thursday. * However, a simultaneous 130 billion rupee bond auction by the government may cap a big fall in yields, traders said. * The RBI will buy the 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds. The results are due after 0900 GMT. * The bonds to be auctioned by the government are 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. ($1= 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)