* 10-yr yield down 3 bps in heavy volume * RBI deputy says fund deficit continues to motivate debt buy (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Feb 3 Indian federal bond yields eased on Friday in heavy volume after a central bank governor indicated there would be more open market operations to buy debt to help ease tight cash conditions. Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), told CNBC-TV18 that high liquidity deficit continues to motivate open market operations. "The market has taken comfort from the comments on open market operations," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and forex trading at First Rand Bank. The RBI, which has bought about 719 billion rupees ($14.7 billion) of bonds via open market operations since late November, is buying another 100 billion rupees on Friday. At 11 a.m. (0530 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.10 percent, down 3 basis points from Thursday. Trading was heavy at 71.45 billion rupees ($1.5 billion), higher than the usual 30 billion to 40 billion rupees at this stage of the session, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed. "Yields are trading close to the psychological level of 8 percent, which is preventing a sharper rally in prices," Nayar said. The RBI is buying 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday through an auction. The results due after 0900 GMT. The purchase coincides with a government sale of debt for 130 billion rupees. The one-year swap rate was down 2 basis points at 8.05 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate was 1 basis point lower at 7.26 percent. ($1=49 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)