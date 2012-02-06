MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian federal bond yields are likely to tread water on Monday with traders refraining from taking big positions, as they await announcement of an open market operation by the Reserve Bank of India for the week. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen in a thin band of 8.13 percent to 8.18 percent in the session. It ended at 8.16 percent on Friday, 3 basis points higher from Thursday's close. * The RBI has bought about 807.2 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations since late November. * Cash squeeze in the banking system is expected to weigh on the market, traders said. * On Friday, banks borrowed 1.13 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility, higher than RBI's comfort zone of about 600 billion rupees deficit. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)