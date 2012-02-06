* Cash conditions remain tight * Bonds weighed by robust U.S. jobs data (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian federal bond yields were flat on Monday as traders waited for clarity from the Reserve Bank of India on whether it plans to buy bonds through an open market operation this week. At 10:43 a.m. (0513 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.16 percent, unchanged from Friday's close. Traders see the yield moving between 8.13 percent and 8.18 percent during the session as cash conditions stay tight. "There is expectation of a debt buy announcement through OMO (open market operations) because liquidity tightness remains despite the CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The central bank normally announces its open market operations on Tuesdays, after the market close. The RBI has bought about 807.2 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations since late November. Banks borrowed 987.6 billion rupees on Monday from the RBI's repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility, implying continuing tightness in the banking system. The repo amount has consistently stayed around 1 trillion rupees despite the cut in the CRR, which the central bank said would inject about 320 billion rupees into the banking system. Bonds were also burdened by a stronger appetite for risk after surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data, which also boosted stock prices. Indian shares were up 0.6 percent in morning trading. Data on Friday showed 243,000 non-farm jobs were created in January, pulling down the unemployment rate to a three-year low of 8.3 percent.. The euro zone's private sector economy also expanded in January for the first time since August, easing fears of a recession. Traders are also awaiting clues from the RBI on when it is likely to start cutting its policy rate. "The bond yields could slip below 8 percent, when the rate cut starts," said a dealer at a foreign bank. The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 2 basis point at 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate was down 1 basis point at 8.03 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)