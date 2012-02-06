(Updates to afternoon) MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian federal bond yields were rangebound on Monday as traders refrained from building heavy positions as they waited to see whether the central bank will buy bonds this week. * At 2:35 p.m. (0905 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.17 percent, up 1 basis point from Friday's close. * The central bank usually announces its plan to conduct open market operations on Tuesdays, after the market closes. * The RBI has bought about 807.2 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations since late November. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)