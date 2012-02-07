MUMBAI, Feb 7 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open flat on Tuesday with traders staying cautious about whether the Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds to offset this week's bond sale. * After market hours on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said India will raise 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) through sale of bonds on Feb. 10. * The central bank normally announces its open market operations on Tuesdays, after the market close. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen in a band of 8.15 percent to 8.20 percent in the session. It ended at 8.18 percent on Monday, 2 basis points higher from Friday's close. * However, the market will draw comfort from easing liquidity conditions in the banking system, traders said. * Repo borrowings on Monday pulled back to below 1 trillion rupees for the first time in a month, after open market operations infused liquidity. * Also, the RBI had said the reduction in the cash reserve ratio for banks would inject about 320 billion rupees into the banking system. * On Monday, banks borrowed 987.6 billion rupees, lower than 1.13 trillion rupees borrowed from the RBI's repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility on Friday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)