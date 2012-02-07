(Adds details) MUMBAI, Feb 7 Indian federal bond yields were little changed in early trades on Tuesday with traders on a wait-and-watch mode, eyeing whether the Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds to ease tight liquidity and make room for this week's debt sale. After market hours on Monday, the RBI said the federal government will raise 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) through sale of bonds on Feb. 10. The central bank usually announces plans to conduct open market operations (OMOs) on Tuesdays, after the market closes. At 9:08 a.m. (0338 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.18 percent. Traders expect bond yields to remain in a band of 8.15 percent to 8.20 percent in the session. Traders said the government's release of the advance estimate for the fiscal year ending March later in the day will provide cues. Many policymakers expect the economy to grow between 7 percent and 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year, as against 8.4 percent in the last fiscal year. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)