MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open sharply higher on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank of India has not yet announced a debt buy through open market operation to support this week's auction. Higher U.S. yields are also likely to weigh. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.25 percent and trade in a band of 8.22 percent to 8.30 percent in the session. It ended at 8.19 percent on Tuesday, 1 basis points higher from Monday's close. * The central bank normally announces its debt buy via OMO on Tuesdays, after the market close. * Apart from Friday's bond sale to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion), the government will also sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills on Wednesday. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday as investors set up for this week's $72 billion quarterly refunding and a safety bid waned following a report Greece was close to agreeing terms of a financial bailout. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)