MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian federal bond yields
are expected to open sharply higher on Wednesday as the Reserve
Bank of India has not yet announced a debt buy through open
market operation to support this week's auction. Higher U.S.
yields are also likely to weigh.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen
opening at 8.25 percent and trade in a band of 8.22 percent to
8.30 percent in the session. It ended at 8.19 percent on
Tuesday, 1 basis points higher from Monday's close.
* The central bank normally announces its debt buy via OMO
on Tuesdays, after the market close.
* Apart from Friday's bond sale to raise 120 billion rupees
($2.44 billion), the government will also sell 90 billion rupees
of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day
treasury bills on Wednesday.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday as investors set
up for this week's $72 billion quarterly refunding and a safety
bid waned following a report Greece was close to agreeing terms
of a financial bailout.
($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)