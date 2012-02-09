MUMBAI, Feb 9 Indian federal bond yields were little changed in early trade on Thursday, weighed by the absence of a debt buy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India for this week, while traders avoided building positions ahead of Friday's $2.4 billion debt sale. * New Delhi will sell 30 billion rupees ($610.31 million)each of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday. * At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at Wednesday's close of 8.23 percent. * Traders said higher U.S. yields are also seen weighing on the market, with the participants watching the European Central Bank's policy decision for cues. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell slightly in late trade on Wednesday after a $24 billion sale of 10-year U.S. government debt - offering a yield above 2 percent - attracted good demand. * The ECB is likely to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting on Thursday but it may signal it is ready to cut rates in March. * The RBI will still consider buying bonds to inject cash in the banking system, depending on the level of bank borrowings from the central bank, said Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)