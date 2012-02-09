* Cash deficit to curb appetite at auction - traders * Factory output, inflation data to provide direction * RBI will still consider buying bonds-deputy (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Feb 9 Indian government bond yields nudged up on Thursday in the absence of a debt buy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India for this week, while traders avoided building positions before Friday's $2.4 billion debt sale. New Delhi will sell 30 billion rupees ($610.31 million) each of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday. At 10:15 a.m. (0445 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.24 percent, up 1 basis point from Wednesday's close. "The auction without OMO support is a concern, so the market is cautious," said Debendra Dash, a fixed-income dealer at Development Credit Bank, referring to bond buying by the RBI through open market operations (OMOs), usually announced after market hours on Tuesdays, to make room for the weekly supply. Cash shortfall in the banking system vaulted past 1 trillion rupees on Wednesday, curbing buying appetite at the auction. On Wednesday, banks borrowed 1.05 trillion rupees ($21.34 billion) from the RBI's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, up from 911 billion rupees on Tuesday. Traders said higher U.S. yields are also seen weighing on the market, with the participants watching the European Central Bank's policy decision for cues. U.S. Treasuries prices fell slightly in late trade on Wednesday after a $24 billion sale of 10-year government debt - offering a yield above 2 percent - attracted good demand. The ECB is likely to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting on Thursday, but it may signal it is ready to cut rates in March. The RBI would still consider buying bonds to inject cash in the banking system, depending on the level of bank borrowings from the central bank, said Subir Gokarn , a deputy governor of the central bank on Wednesday. Traders expect factory output data for December due on Friday and January's headline inflation data to be released on Feb. 14 to provide directional cues. Indian industrial production likely grew at a weaker annual rate of 3.4 percent in December, down from November's 5.9 percent, on slowing infrastructure output and domestic demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 19.60 billion rupees, sharply lower than the daily average of 40 billion rupees in the first two hours of trade. The one-year swap rate rose to 8.19 percent from 8.15 percent on Wednesday, while the benchmark five-year swap rate higher at 7.40 percent from 7.38 percent. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)