* Cash deficit to curb appetite at auction - traders
* Factory output, inflation data to provide direction
* RBI will still consider buying bonds-deputy
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Feb 9 Indian government bond
yields nudged up on Thursday in the absence of a debt buy
announcement by the Reserve Bank of India for this week, while
traders avoided building positions before Friday's $2.4 billion
debt sale.
New Delhi will sell 30 billion rupees ($610.31 million) each
of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 60
billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday.
At 10:15 a.m. (0445 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.24 percent, up 1 basis point from
Wednesday's close.
"The auction without OMO support is a concern, so the market
is cautious," said Debendra Dash, a fixed-income dealer at
Development Credit Bank, referring to bond buying by the RBI
through open market operations (OMOs), usually announced after
market hours on Tuesdays, to make room for the weekly supply.
Cash shortfall in the banking system vaulted past 1 trillion
rupees on Wednesday, curbing buying appetite at the auction.
On Wednesday, banks borrowed 1.05 trillion rupees ($21.34
billion) from the RBI's repo window under the liquidity
adjustment facility, up from 911 billion rupees on Tuesday.
Traders said higher U.S. yields are also seen weighing on
the market, with the participants watching the European Central
Bank's policy decision for cues.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell slightly in late trade on
Wednesday after a $24 billion sale of 10-year government debt -
offering a yield above 2 percent - attracted good demand.
The ECB is likely to keep interest rates on hold at its
policy meeting on Thursday, but it may signal it is ready to cut
rates in March.
The RBI would still consider buying bonds to inject cash in
the banking system, depending on the level of bank borrowings
from the central bank, said Subir Gokarn , a deputy
governor of the central bank on Wednesday.
Traders expect factory output data for December due on
Friday and January's headline inflation data to be released on
Feb. 14 to provide directional cues.
Indian industrial production likely grew at a weaker annual
rate of 3.4 percent in December, down from November's 5.9
percent, on slowing infrastructure output and domestic demand, a
Reuters poll showed on Wednesday..
Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was
19.60 billion rupees, sharply lower than the daily average of 40
billion rupees in the first two hours of trade.
The one-year swap rate rose to 8.19 percent
from 8.15 percent on Wednesday, while the benchmark five-year
swap rate higher at 7.40 percent from 7.38
percent.
($1 = 49.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)