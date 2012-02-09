* 10-year yield seen rising more before auction * European Central Bank move awaited for direction * Traders expect RBI to buy bonds next week (Adds details, quotes, updates to close) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Feb 9 Indian federal bond yields ended at a one-week high on Thursday as traders pared positions to make room for a $2.4 billion debt auction in the next session, with the absence of a debt buy by the central bank also weighing. New Delhi will sell 30 billion rupees each of the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.27 percent, its highest since Jan. 31. "The 10-year yield may go up further tomorrow before the auction, but is likely to ease later in the day as the market is expecting a open market operation next week," said Gaurav Gupta, manager of fixed income at Corporation Bank. "Banks' repo borrowing has come higher today, which is building expectations of a OMO announcement on Tuesday." The Reserve Bank of India generally announces it plans to buy debt on Tuesdays, after the market closes. On Thursday, banks borrowed 1.31 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, up from 1.05 trillion rupees on Wednesday. The RBI would still consider buying bonds to inject cash in the banking system, depending on the level of bank borrowings from the central bank, said Subir Gokarn , a deputy governor of the central bank on Wednesday. The RBI has not bought any debt this week. Traders expect factory output data for December due on Friday and January's headline inflation data to be released on Feb. 14 to provide directional cues. Indian industrial production likely grew at a weaker annual rate of 3.4 percent in December, down from November's 5.9 percent, on slowing infrastructure output and domestic demand, a Reuters poll showed.. The market will also watch what the European Central Bank is willing to do to help Greece when it holds its monthly policy meeting on Thursday, with interest rates expected to stay on hold ahead of a major funding operation later this month. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 124.15 billion rupees, higher than the daily average of 90 to 100 billion rupees on an usual day. The one-year swap rate ended 4 basis higher at 8.19 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 2 basis points at 7.40 percent. ($1 = 49.5 rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)