MUMBAI, Feb 10 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open marginally higher on Friday as traders remain cautious ahead of the $2.4 billion government debt sale scheduled later in the day. * Bidding at the auction is not likely to be aggressive as the supply was coming without a debt buy support through open market operation amid tight cash conditions, traders said. * The government will sell 30 billion rupees ($606.03 million) each of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.28 percent and is expected to trade in a band of 8.26 percent to 8.32 percent in the session. It ended at 8.27 percent on Thursday, 4 basis points higher than the previous close. * Banks borrowed 1.31 trillion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, up from 1.05 trillion rupees on Wednesday. ($1 = 49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)