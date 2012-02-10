MUMBAI, Feb 10 Indian federal bond yields treaded water on Friday as traders remained cautious ahead of the $2.4 billion government debt sale scheduled later in the day. The government will sell 30 billion rupees ($606.03 million) each of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. At 9:04 a.m. (0334 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.26 percent from Thursday's close of 8.27 percent. ($1 = 49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)