US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, Feb 10 Indian federal bond yields treaded water on Friday as traders remained cautious ahead of the $2.4 billion government debt sale scheduled later in the day. The government will sell 30 billion rupees ($606.03 million) each of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. At 9:04 a.m. (0334 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.26 percent from Thursday's close of 8.27 percent. ($1 = 49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.