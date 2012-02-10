* Dec industrial growth seen at 3.4 pct - poll
* Cash deficit in the system raises hopes of OMO next week -
traders
* January's inflation data due on Feb. 14 watched - traders
(Updates to mid morning)
MUMBAI, Feb 10 Indian federal bond yields
edged lower on Friday, with sentiment getting a boost from hopes
of a weak industrial production data that would prompt the
Reserve Bank of India to cut policy rates.
The index of industrial production (IIP) likely
grew at a weaker annual rate of 3.4 percent in December, down
from November's 5.9 percent, on slowing infrastructure output
and domestic demand, according to a Reuters poll. [ID:
nL4E8D66OV]
However, caution prevailed ahead of the $2.4 billion
government debt sale scheduled later in the day, capping the
rise in bond prices.
The government will sell 30 billion rupees ($606.03 million)
each of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and
60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds.
The RBI has not announced a bond buy though open market
operations this week.
At 10:11 a.m. (0441 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.24 percent from Thursday's close of 8.27
percent.
"There is short covering seen in the market and the
probability of an OMO announcement next week is getting concrete
amid tight cash taking the yields southward," said Shakti
Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital.
"Expectation of a moderate IIP is also supporting the
sentiment," he said.
Bidding at the auction is not likely to be aggressive as the
supply was coming without an OMO support amid tight cash
conditions, traders said.
Banks borrowed 1.31 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo
window under the liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, up
from 1.05 trillion rupees on Wednesday, an indication of the
extent of cash shortage in the system.
The RBI would still consider buying bonds to inject cash in
the banking system, depending on the level of bank borrowings
from the central bank, said Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of
the central bank on Wednesday.
Traders expect the January's headline inflation data to be
released on Feb. 14 to provide directional cues.
Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was
27.70 billion rupees, sharply lower than the daily average of 40
billion rupees in the first two hours of trade.
The one-year swap rate was at 8.14 percent
from 8.19 percent on Thursday, while the benchmark five-year
swap rate at 7.37 percent from 7.40 percent.
($1 = 49.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)