* Dec industrial growth seen at 3.4 pct - poll * Cash deficit in the system raises hopes of OMO next week - traders * January's inflation data due on Feb. 14 watched - traders (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, Feb 10 Indian federal bond yields edged lower on Friday, with sentiment getting a boost from hopes of a weak industrial production data that would prompt the Reserve Bank of India to cut policy rates. The index of industrial production (IIP) likely grew at a weaker annual rate of 3.4 percent in December, down from November's 5.9 percent, on slowing infrastructure output and domestic demand, according to a Reuters poll. [ID: nL4E8D66OV] However, caution prevailed ahead of the $2.4 billion government debt sale scheduled later in the day, capping the rise in bond prices. The government will sell 30 billion rupees ($606.03 million) each of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. The RBI has not announced a bond buy though open market operations this week. At 10:11 a.m. (0441 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.24 percent from Thursday's close of 8.27 percent. "There is short covering seen in the market and the probability of an OMO announcement next week is getting concrete amid tight cash taking the yields southward," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital. "Expectation of a moderate IIP is also supporting the sentiment," he said. Bidding at the auction is not likely to be aggressive as the supply was coming without an OMO support amid tight cash conditions, traders said. Banks borrowed 1.31 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, up from 1.05 trillion rupees on Wednesday, an indication of the extent of cash shortage in the system. The RBI would still consider buying bonds to inject cash in the banking system, depending on the level of bank borrowings from the central bank, said Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the central bank on Wednesday. Traders expect the January's headline inflation data to be released on Feb. 14 to provide directional cues. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 27.70 billion rupees, sharply lower than the daily average of 40 billion rupees in the first two hours of trade. The one-year swap rate was at 8.14 percent from 8.19 percent on Thursday, while the benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.37 percent from 7.40 percent. ($1 = 49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)