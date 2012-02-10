* Traders expects RBI to buy bonds next week * Inflation seen at 6.60 percent in January - poll (Adds details, quotes, updates to close) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Feb 10 Indian federal bond yields fell sharply on Friday as weak factory output data raised prospects of the central bank cutting interest rates sooner than expected, and on the possibility that the Reserve Bank of India will buy government debt next week. The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.19 percent, down from Thursday's close of 8.27 percent, after moving in a 8.19 percent to 8.27 percent range. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 197.20 billion rupees ($44.8 billion), higher than the daily average of 90 to 100 billion rupees on an usual day. "With today's weak IIP data and expectations of inflation coming down, hopes of a rate cut in April are getting stronger, which caused the rally in bonds," said Roy Paul, deputy general manager of treasury at Federal Bank in Mumbai. Output from India's factories, mines and utilities increased 1.8 percent from a year earlier, the slowest since October. The government forecast 6.9 percent annual growth for the fiscal year that ends in March, a sharp decline from the prior year's 8.4 percent. Headline inflation rate is expected to have cooled to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, helped by easing food prices, a Reuters poll showed. Government bonds will rally further on slowing growth and RBI policy easing, though given the tight liquidity and heavy supply, the market will remain heavily dependant on RBI debt buys, Morgan Stanley said in a recent report. The RBI has bought government debt worth 807.2 billion rupees since late November though open market operations (OMO). It defied market expectations by not announcing a bond purchase this week. Traders said strong demand at the 120 billion debt sale earlier in the day, also aided appetite. The RBI set a cut off price of 99.47 rupees on 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, marginally higher than 99.44 rupees estimated in a Reuters poll. "If there is a OMO next week, the 10-year yield could slip to 8.15 percent," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer, IDBI Bank. The one-year swap rate closed at 8.12 percent from 8.19 percent on Thursday, while the benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.37 percent from 7.40 percent. ($1 = 49.4 rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)