MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian federal bond yields are expected to open marginally lower on Monday as traders are expecting the central bank to buy debt this week, while strong demand at Friday's auction aided sentiment. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.18 percent and is expected to trade in a band of 8.15 percent to 8.21 percent in the session. It ended down 8 basis at 8.19 percent on Friday. * Traders will watch for Tuesday's inflation data for further clues on the Reserve Bank of India's rate action. * Headline inflation rate is expected to have cooled to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, helped by easing food prices , a Reuters poll showed. * For details on Friday's auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)