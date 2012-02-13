BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Monday as traders were on the periphery awaiting clues whether the Reserve Bank of India will announce a debt buyback this week to support a scheduled bond auction. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.18 percent, marginally down from 8.19 percent on Friday. * India is scheduled to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) by auctioning bonds in the week to Feb 17, as per the government's auction calendar. * Traders were also cautious ahead of Tuesday's inflation data, as it is a crucial input in the RBI's policy rate setting. * The headline inflation rate, based on wholesale prices, is likely to have fallen to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed. ($1= 49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
