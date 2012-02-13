MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Monday as traders were on the periphery awaiting clues whether the Reserve Bank of India will announce a debt buyback this week to support a scheduled bond auction. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.18 percent, marginally down from 8.19 percent on Friday. * India is scheduled to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) by auctioning bonds in the week to Feb 17, as per the government's auction calendar. * Traders were also cautious ahead of Tuesday's inflation data, as it is a crucial input in the RBI's policy rate setting. * The headline inflation rate, based on wholesale prices, is likely to have fallen to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed. ($1= 49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)