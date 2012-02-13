* Expectation of debt buy from RBI supporting bonds - IndusInd Bank * 10-year yield may fall to 8.10 pct if RBI announces OMO - traders * 10-year yield seen in 8.17-8.22 pct band on Monday - traders (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian federal bond yields were steady on Monday as traders were expecting that the Reserve Bank of India might buy debt through open market operations to support a scheduled bond auction in the week. At 10:25 a.m. (0455 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, steady from its close on Friday. India is scheduled to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) by auctioning bonds in the week to Feb 17, as per the government's auction calendar. "The expectation of OMO (open market operations) is offering stability to bonds," said J. Moses Harding, head of asset-liabilities committee at IndusInd Bank. "But, OMO is seen happening every alternate week and because of that (the 10-year) bonds are not likely to extend gains below 8.10 percent," Harding said. The RBI has bought debt worth 806.97 billion rupees through open market operations since November to inject cash in the banking system to help the market absorb the huge government borrowing. New Delhi has already raised its borrowing target twice in the current financial year, taking the total to 5.10 trillion rupees, to help bridge the country's yawning fiscal gap. If the RBI does announce a plan to buy debt this week, the 10-year yield may test 8.10 percent, traders said, a level last seen on Feb. 3, Reuters data showed. Traders said that the RBI might announce that it intends to buy 9.15 percent, 2024 bonds that were auctioned on Friday. The 2024 bonds have been the most traded so far in the secondary market on Monday. The underlying sentiment was also that of caution ahead of inflation data for January, due Tuesday, which is likely to offer clues on the likely direction of policy interest rates. The headline inflation rate, based on wholesale prices, may have fallen to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed. The 10-year Bond yield is likely to trade in 8.17-8.22 percent band in rest of session, traders said. ($1= 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)