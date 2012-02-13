UPDATE 1-S.Korea President Moon asks lawmakers for swift approval of extra budget
* President Moon urges parliament to swiftly approve extra budget
MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Monday on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India may announce a debt buy plan through open market operations to help the market absorb new supply scheduled later in the week. * At 1:19 p.m. (0749 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, steady from its close on Friday. * The government is scheduled to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) by auctioning bonds in the week to Feb 17, as per the official auction calendar. * The RBI has bought debt worth 806.97 billion rupees through open market operations since November to inject liquidity and help the market absorb the huge government borrowing. * Banking system liquidity was under strain, reflected by the rise in banks' borrowings through the RBI's repo tender on Monday, which rose to 1.66 trillion rupees, highest since Dec. 23. * If the RBI's debt buy plan is announced, the 10-year yield may fall to 8.10 percent, traders said. * Traders were also wary of piling into bonds ahead of inflation data for January, due Tuesday, one of the critical inputs for monetary policy setting. * The headline inflation rate, based on wholesale prices, may have fallen to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed. * The 10-year bond yield is likely to trade in 8.17-8.22 percent band in rest of session, traders said. ($1= 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* President Moon urges parliament to swiftly approve extra budget
TOKYO, June 12 Long-dated Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday on caution ahead of a 20-year government debt auction the following day, while short- to medium-term notes stabilised after their sell-off last week.