MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian federal bond yields were mostly steady on Monday on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India may announce a debt buy plan through open market operations to help the market absorb new supply scheduled later in the week. * At 1:19 p.m. (0749 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, steady from its close on Friday. * The government is scheduled to raise 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) by auctioning bonds in the week to Feb 17, as per the official auction calendar. * The RBI has bought debt worth 806.97 billion rupees through open market operations since November to inject liquidity and help the market absorb the huge government borrowing. * Banking system liquidity was under strain, reflected by the rise in banks' borrowings through the RBI's repo tender on Monday, which rose to 1.66 trillion rupees, highest since Dec. 23. * If the RBI's debt buy plan is announced, the 10-year yield may fall to 8.10 percent, traders said. * Traders were also wary of piling into bonds ahead of inflation data for January, due Tuesday, one of the critical inputs for monetary policy setting. * The headline inflation rate, based on wholesale prices, may have fallen to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed. * The 10-year bond yield is likely to trade in 8.17-8.22 percent band in rest of session, traders said. ($1= 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)