* Repo bids rise to 1.66 trln rupees, highest since Dec. 23

* Rise in repo borrowing heighten possibility of OMO - traders

* 10-year yield seen in 8.15-8.19 pct band on Tues - traders (Adds quotes, details, updates to close)

By Neha Arora

MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian federal bond yields settled marginally higher on Monday as uncertainty over debt buys from the Reserve Bank of India and nervousness ahead of inflation data triggered some selling in late trades.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.21 percent, compared with 8.19 percent on Friday.

It traded in a narrow 8.17-8.21 percent range during the session.

Expectations of more debt buys from the RBI had helped pull down yields by 8 basis points on Friday.

Traders said the rise in banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo window has increased the prospects of a debt buy from the RBI.

"Market participants are scared because there is a huge liquidity shortfall, and they have to be on sidelines and hope for RBI to announce OMO, so they can find some exit," said Anoop Verma, associate vice president at Development Credit Bank.

The RBI's repo counter, through which it injects cash into the banking system, saw bids rising to 1.66 trillion rupees ($33.74 billion) on Monday, the highest since Dec. 23.

Last week, RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn said the RBI will continue to resort to OMOs as a response to liquidity conditions as indicated by the call rate and the repo borrowing.

The RBI has bought debt worth 806.97 billion rupees through open market operations since November to inject liquidity and help the market absorb the huge government borrowing.

The government is scheduled to raise 120 billion rupees by auctioning bonds in the current week, as per the official auction calendar.

Traders expect the 10-year yield to fall to 8.10 percent if the RBI announces the debt buy plan.

Some traders speculated that the RBI may announce the 9.15 percent, 2024 bonds as part of its open market operations after these bonds were auctioned on Friday.

"Traders are sitting on the 2024 bonds hoping the RBI announces it for OMO, so we can offload these," said a trader with a foreign bank.

The 2024 bonds saw the highest volume in the secondary market, totaling 68.15 billion rupees, with the 10-year benchmark bond trailing as the second-most traded.

The total traded volume in bonds was lower at 131.75 billion rupees, compared with 197.20 billion rupees on Friday.

Traders also exercised caution ahead of Tuesday's inflation data, a key indicator of likely direction for policy interest rates ahead.

"If the inflation data on Tuesday is in line with consensus estimate, and there is announcement for OMO, we could see bonds rally," said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

India's headline inflation rate, or the inflation rate based on the wholesale price basket, is likely to have declined to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December due to easing food prices, a Reuters poll showed.

On Tuesday, the 10-year yield is likely to tradesni in 8.15-8.19 percent band, traders said.

The one-year swap rate closed at 8.10 percent, down 2 basis points from Friday's close, while the benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 basis points lower at 7.34 percent. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)