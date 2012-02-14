MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian federal bond yields could ease on Tuesday as risk aversion, after rating agency Moody's warned it may cut rating for France, Britain and Austria, is likely to prompt buying. * Traders will watch for the January inflation data due around 0630 GMT for direction on the Reserve Bank of India's rate action. * Headline inflation rate is expected to have cooled to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, helped by easing food prices , a Reuters poll showed. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen opening at 8.19 percent. It closed 2 basis points higher at 8.21 percent on Monday. * For more details on the Moody's ratings on the European countries, see * Traders will also wait to see if the RBI will buy debt this week to ease the liquidity deficit in the banking system. * The RBI's repo counter, through which it injects cash into the banking system, saw bids rising to 1.66 trillion rupees ($33.7 billion) on Monday, the highest since Dec. 23. * After the local market closed on Monday, the government said it will buy $2.44 billion rupees of bond on Friday, including 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 paper. ($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)