MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian federal bond yields edged lower on Tuesday on risk aversion after rating agency Moody's warned it could downgrade top-rated sovereigns including Britain. * At 9:08 a.m. (0338 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, 2 basis points lower compared with its previous close of 8.21 percent. * Traders will watch for the January inflation data, due around 0630 GMT, for direction on the Reserve Bank of India's future rate action. * Headline inflation rate is expected to have cooled to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, helped by easing food prices, a Reuters poll showed. * India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of bonds on Feb. 17, the government said on Monday. * For more details on the Moody's ratings on the European countries, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)