* January inflation keenly watched for policy direction -
traders
* Downside surprise in data to boost chances of March rate
cut - Barclays
* Expectation of debt buy amid tight cash aiding - traders
(Updates to mid morning)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian federal bond yields
edged lower on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of a lower
January inflation print and hopes that the Reserve Bank of India
will buy bonds in the week.
Headline inflation data, which is due around 0630 GMT, will
be watched for direction on the central bank's future rate
action, traders said.
Kumar Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital
in Singapore, expects the inflation reading at 6.8 percent on
softer food and core prices.
"A downside surprise is likely to increase the chances of a
repo rate cut in March, especially following Friday's weak
industrial production growth," said Rachapudi.
Headline inflation rate is expected to have
cooled to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent
in December, helped by easing food prices, a Reuters poll
showed.
Global sentiments also aided buying in bonds with risk
aversion setting in after rating agency Moody's warned it could
downgrade top-rated sovereigns including Britain.
For more details on the Moody's ratings on the European
countries, see.
At 10:06 a.m. (0436 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.19 percent, 2 basis points lower
compared with its previous close of 8.21 percent.
Traders said the banking system liquidity deficit, which is
currently higher than levels seen before the cash reserve ratio
cut in the Jan. 24 policy, has increased expectations of both
OMO purchases in the near term and a CRR cut at the upcoming
policy on Mar. 15.
Banks borrowed 1.66 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo
counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday -- its
highest since Dec. 23. [ID: nL4E8DD36F]
After market hours on Monday, India said it will sell 120
billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 17.
Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was
29.80 billion rupees, sharply lower than the daily average of 40
billion rupees in the first two hours of trade.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.31
percent from Monday's close of 7.34 percent, while the one-year
rate was at 8.09 percent from 8.10 percent.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)