* January inflation keenly watched for policy direction - traders * Downside surprise in data to boost chances of March rate cut - Barclays * Expectation of debt buy amid tight cash aiding - traders (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian federal bond yields edged lower on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of a lower January inflation print and hopes that the Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds in the week. Headline inflation data, which is due around 0630 GMT, will be watched for direction on the central bank's future rate action, traders said. Kumar Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore, expects the inflation reading at 6.8 percent on softer food and core prices. "A downside surprise is likely to increase the chances of a repo rate cut in March, especially following Friday's weak industrial production growth," said Rachapudi. Headline inflation rate is expected to have cooled to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent in December, helped by easing food prices, a Reuters poll showed. Global sentiments also aided buying in bonds with risk aversion setting in after rating agency Moody's warned it could downgrade top-rated sovereigns including Britain. For more details on the Moody's ratings on the European countries, see. At 10:06 a.m. (0436 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, 2 basis points lower compared with its previous close of 8.21 percent. Traders said the banking system liquidity deficit, which is currently higher than levels seen before the cash reserve ratio cut in the Jan. 24 policy, has increased expectations of both OMO purchases in the near term and a CRR cut at the upcoming policy on Mar. 15. Banks borrowed 1.66 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday -- its highest since Dec. 23. [ID: nL4E8DD36F] After market hours on Monday, India said it will sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 17. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 29.80 billion rupees, sharply lower than the daily average of 40 billion rupees in the first two hours of trade. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.31 percent from Monday's close of 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.09 percent from 8.10 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)