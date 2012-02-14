(Updates to mid-afternoon) MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian federal bond yields fell on Tuesday after data showed January headline inflation eased to its lowest level in more than two years, fuelling hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India when it reviews policy on March 15. * At 1:26 p.m. (0756 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.18 percent, down 3 basis points from its previous close. The 10-year yield eased 2 basis points immediately after the data release. * The wholesale price index, India's main gauge of inflation, rose 6.55 percent from a year earlier, its slowest rise since November 2009, broadly in line with the 6.60 percent average forecast in a Reuters poll, after a rise of 7.47 percent in December. * Traders also picked up bonds on hopes the central bank may announce a debt buy plan through open market operations to inject liquidity and help make room for Friday's 120 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) debt sale. * The liquidity strain in the banking system was reflected in banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo counter, which rose to 1.70 billion rupees, their highest since Dec. 23. * Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was 109.30 billion rupees. * The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 8 basis points at 7.26 percent, while the one-year rate was down 6 basis points at 8.04 percent. ($1= 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)