MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian federal bond yields
fell on Tuesday after data showed January headline inflation
eased to its lowest level in more than two years, fuelling hopes
of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India when it reviews
policy on March 15.
* At 1:26 p.m. (0756 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.18 percent, down 3 basis points from its
previous close. The 10-year yield eased 2 basis points
immediately after the data release.
* The wholesale price index, India's main gauge
of inflation, rose 6.55 percent from a year earlier, its slowest
rise since November 2009, broadly in line with the 6.60 percent
average forecast in a Reuters poll, after a rise of 7.47 percent
in December.
* Traders also picked up bonds on hopes the central bank may
announce a debt buy plan through open market operations to
inject liquidity and help make room for Friday's 120 billion
rupees ($2.43 billion) debt sale.
* The liquidity strain in the banking system was reflected
in banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo counter, which rose to
1.70 billion rupees, their highest since Dec. 23.
* Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was
109.30 billion rupees.
* The benchmark five-year swap rate was down
8 basis points at 7.26 percent, while the one-year rate
was down 6 basis points at 8.04 percent.
($1= 49.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)