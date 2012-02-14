* Repo rate cut likely in March as Jan inflation slows - I-Sec PD * Lower inflation, OMO possibility to help bonds rally - Nomura * Bond mkt shut on Thursday due to local election (Adds quotes, details, updates to close) By Neha Arora MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian federal bond yields settled lower on Tuesday after the inflation rate for January cooled to an over two-year low, leading to expectation that the Reserve Bank of India may start cutting policy rates as early as March. The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.18 percent, down 3 basis points from its previous close of 8.21 percent. It fell to an intraday low of 8.17 percent. Traders pegged a higher possibility of RBI cutting policy interest rates at its Mar. 15 policy review after the January inflation rate based on the wholesale price index, rose 6.55 percent from a year earlier, its slowest rise since November 2009. The inflation rate was broadly in line with the 6.60 percent average forecast in a Reuters poll, after a rise of 7.47 percent in December. "The inflation reading increases the possibility of a repo rate cut in March," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. Traders also bought bonds on hope the RBI may conduct debt purchases through open market operations this week to infuse liquidity, and help the market absorb the debt sale on Friday. The 10-year yield could fall to 8.10 percent if debt buys are announced, traders said. "Combine this lower inflation reading with expected OMO (open market operations) announcement today evening, we expect bonds to rally from current levels," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura. The expectation of debt buys heightened after the strain on liquidity was reflected in the rise in banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo window, traders said. The liquidity deficit grew as repo borrowings rose to 1.70 trillion rupees ($34.4 billion), highest since Dec. 23. Traders anticipate RBI to take note of the strain on liquidity ahead of Friday's debt sale. "Bond market is sitting long on bonds expecting RBI to announce OMOs," said a trader with a foreign bank. The government is scheduled to raise 120 billion rupees by auctioning bonds on Friday, which includes the sale of the 10-year benchmark 2021 bonds. Trading will be shut on Thursday as Maharashtra state has declared a bank holiday on account of local elections. Trades in government bonds on Wednesday will be settled on Friday. Bonds were also boosted in early trade on risk aversion after ratings agency Moody's warned it could downgrade top-rated sovereigns including Britain. Moody's warned it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria and it downgraded six other European nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal, citing growing risks from Europe's debt crisis. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was higher at 186.40 billion rupees, compared with 131.75 billion rupees on Monday. The benchmark five-year swap rate settled at 7.24 percent, compared with 7.34 percent on Monday, while the one-year rate ended at 8.03 percent, compared with 8.10 percent previously. ($1= 49.4 rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)